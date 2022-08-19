Athens Police Chief John Densmore shared with Rotarians more about his background, tips for active shooter situations, and what the Athens Police Department is doing to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances.
Densmore has only been with the APD for a little over 15 months, but he is a veteran with the United States Marine Corps, a drug recognition expert, an Standardized Field Sobriety Testing instructor, and worked for 13 years with the Cedar Hill police department as patrol commander, sergeant, and SWAT team commander.
“You have to remember that the decisions that you make affect everyone else that is working for you,” he said that in the SWAT commander role.
He carries on this state of mind in his current role as he says he is committed to the concepts and the principles of servant leadership and developing leaders. When he first came to Athens, he identified a couple of areas he wanted to focus on, including leadership and supervisory training for officers as he says that “leadership starts from the ground up.”
He said that one problem with smaller towns is becoming complacent that something will never happen here.
“I want to remind everybody that we can prepare and we can be consious of what’s going on, but don’t fool yourself that it can’t happen here,” Densmore said. “That’s the first part of resolving or responding to any of these problems.”
Densmore says it's best to be aware of your surroundings and call out anything out of the ordinary. If you see something, say something.
“It’s generally the smallest little things that we get called about that solve the biggest problems,” he said.
When there is a response needed, most of the time it will be more than just the local department and with the ALERT-Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training that occurred recently with APD, Trinity Valley Community College police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and officers from the Department of Public Safety, and several other surrounding agencies, the command structure will vasilate depending on what the priority need is at the time.
The Police Chief and Fire Chief will be working a dual command system where they will work together, but in a natural disaster the fire department would take the lead and in an active shooter situation, the police department would take the lead.
He also let it be known that if there is a school shooting type of event, there will also be other resources on hand like city management, parks department, and utilities because as he pointed out, you never know what you might need at your fingertips.
Densmore said that out of 27 years of police training and 4 years of military training, he has never been trained to sit outside and wait, like what occurred in Uvalde. He says the first officer on the scene is the commander on scene because they are the first authority there based on the driving force.
He assures business owners and schools that the APD is going to respond, they are going to make entry, and they are going to engage the bad guy without delay. That the level of threat will be met with the level of response needed but the priority of life order will always be hostages, then innocent victims, then law enforcement.
The recent ALERT training that took place at Athens High School had the goal to make training simple and basic but technically sound and executable by any level of training. The officers that participated were given extra training in the case of an active shooter situation.
A week before school began, Chief Densmore visited each campus and spoke to staff about what APD’s responsibilities will be and to remind them of some things they can be aware of and do.
There will be multiple levels of opportunity to respond should something happen at a school campus. There will be officers, as well as breaching and safety equipment, on each campus so equipment is already there. Police cars will have mechanical, shotgun, breaching equipment, and bolistic shields.
When Chief Densmore was asked what we should tell our children in the current world, he said that they should know that any protocols that are in place are there because they have been well thought out and they should be followed.
However, in some situations, protocols have to be thrown out the window and he suggests Citizens Response to Active Shooters, or CRAS, which is run, hide, fight. If there is an opportunity to get out, do so. If you aren’t able to run, then hide behind a barrier or closed door or in a sub room. Pile up things behind the door and remember that out of sight, out of mind is best.
If you aren’t able to do either of those two things, “fight with the primal instinct we all have and be brutal in your attack,” Densmore said.
“It is a life or death situation and you need to be in it to win it.”
Over the last 15 years, the Chief has been able to receive some very good training. One of the SWAT team members from Cedar Hill, Larry Wise, graduated with Chris Kyle who came and volunteered his time showing tactics and teamwork and the camaraderie was beneficial for the team moving forward.
He took a submachine instructor course and tactics training by Phil Singleton, a former Bristish SAS operative who gave a good perspective on the warrior response mindset and mental attitude that is needed.
He would tell them that you have to understand and face the challenges you may face in whatever career you have. Chief Densmore said that when they sign up to become police officers they know that there may come a time where they have to put their life in between a bad guy and somebody else.
He also learned a lot about active shooter training from Paul Howe, who was a Delta Force service operator for the U.S. Army and his involvement in the special operations rescue led to the book and movie Black Hawk Down.
Chief Densmore assured Rotarians that his goal is to work with all the area law enforcement and the citizens of Athens so that our citizens are better equipped and that if something should happen in our small town that the response will be timely and effective.
