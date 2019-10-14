The FBI Uniform Crime Report released at the end of September shows Athens up slightly in some violent crimes, but down in property crimes.
The Uniform Crime Report program was conceived in 1929 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police to meet the need for reliable uniform crime statistics for the nation. In 1930, the FBI was tasked with collecting, publishing, and archiving those statistics.
During 2018, the Athens Police Department reported 67 violent crimes, of which 21 were cleared. Those included one homicide after none the year before.
Rape cases totaled 10, up slightly for 9 in 2017. The high for the decade has been 14, recorded in 2015 and 2013.
APD had 12 robbery cases in 2018. The figure was seven in 2017. In 2009, there were 25 robberies worked.
APD logged 34 aggravated assault cases in 2018, after 25 in 2017. The high for the past 10 years came in 2010, when 37 were recorded.
In property crimes, APD has been trending downward in recent years. The number was 541 in 2014, down to 295 last year. A total of 80 burglaries were reported after 147 in 2014.
Larceny cases numbered 188, down from 370 in 2014. Motor vehicle thefts totaled 27. The high was 36 in 2010.
The data-year for the report runs from one October to the next October.
The FBI warns against using the data to rank one entity's performance against another's by comparing the crime totals because they provide no insight into variables that mold the crime in a particular area. According to the report, "one city may report more crime than a comparable one, not because there is more crime, but rather because its law enforcement agency through proactive efforts identifies more offenses."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.