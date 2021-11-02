Athens police bond passes

After a more than 40 year wait, the Athens Police Department will apparently get a new home.
Voters passed a $5.5 million bond package on Tuesday that will fund construction of a 17,000 square foot structure designed to give the department the upgrades it needs, with room for future growth.
The bond carried by a vote of 402 to 212. Early votes favored the proposition 183 to 83, while the election day margin was 194 to 124.
Mayor Toni Clay told the Athens Kiwanis on Tuesday that although the bond package gives the city the opportunity to spend $5.5 million on the new facility, it will likely be built in for less. It will be located on North Pinkerton Street beside the property that houses the current police station.
In the Constitutional Amendment Election, where statewide, voters passed all eight propositions, Henderson County also favored all of the amendments. They gave 89% approval to Proposition 5, which establishes a right for residents of certain facilities, such as a nursing home to designate and essential caregiver for in-person visitation. The item passed 1,255 to 169.
Proposition 7, which allows the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on ad valorem taxes, received more than 90% yes votes, with 1,258 in favor and 159 opposed.
Proposition 8, which exempts the surviving spouse of a member of the armed forces killed or fatally injured in the line of duty from ad valorem tax also polled more than 90% favorable votes. The final count was 1,240 to 176.
