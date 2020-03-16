A 32-year-old woman was jailed on Friday on a felony drug charge after she was arrested in the Beall's parking lot on E. Tyler Street, Athens Police Department reports said.
Amanda Joe Burge of Athens faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram to 4 gram of a narcotic in the penalty group 1. Possession of between 1 to 4 grams of a controlled substance is a 3rd degree felony. Burge was booked for the offense, then released on Saturday, with bond set at $30,000.
APD reports said a private citizen called police, shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday and told the dispatcher a person was slumped over inside an older model white car in the 1100 block of E. Tyler Street.
Sgt. William Carlow went to he location and found the woman passed out in the car. He reported that he woke the woman, identified as Burge and checked on her welfare.
APD reports said the contact led to Burge's arrest. She was transported to the Henderson County Justice Center for booking. The vehicle was removed by wrecker. Christopher Saylors assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.