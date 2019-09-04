The Athens Police Department responded to an early Monday morning incident at an apartment complex on E. Corsicana Street that resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old Athens man on multiple charges.
Roderick Damon Rose, was booked into the Henderson County jail for criminal trespass, resisting arrest and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony. He remained in jail on Wednesday with bond totaling 31,000.
APD received a call at about 1:40 a.m. on Monday from a woman reporting a disturbance involving her ex-boyfriend. Cpl. Marshall Passons, Ptl. Clint Sharp and Sgt. William Carlow were dispatched to the location.
Reports said police made contact with Rose, who resisted arrest. Officers employed a Tazer to get Rose under control. He was then taken to the Henderson County Justice Center for booking.
It was Rose's third arrest in 2019, the first was in July for criminal mischief and public intoxication. He was also arrested in August for disorderly conduct.
In another incident, APD arrested a Malakoff man for an attempted burglary of a habitation on Wednesday. Patrick Andrew Daniel, 25, was booked into jail after he was captured by officers responding to a call that someone was attempting to break into an RV in the 100 block of Slagle Street. Officers Marshall Passons and Clint Sharp responded to call, at about 12:50 a.m. and took Daniel into custody. Daniel remained in jail on Wednesday, with bond set at $50,000.
Still under investigation is a break-in at Clayton Homes at 3401 W. Corsicana Street. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, APD received a call concerning the burglary and items taken from the business.
As of Wednesday, no arrest had been made in connection with the offense.
