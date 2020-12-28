The Athens Police Department arrested a suspect Monday in connection with a Dec. 14 ATM robbery at Vera Bank in the 700 Block of East Tyler Street.
According to the City of Athens, Detective Wesley Hoover arrested Rudy R. Jimenez, 28, of Athens, for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Hoover received information that led to Jimenez being brought in for questioning. During the course of the interview, Jimenez admitted to committing the robbery.
A probable cause affidavit was submitted to 392nd District Court Judge Scott McKee, who issued warrants for aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jimenez turned himself in without incident, and was transported to the Henderson County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing. Once the case report is completed it will be filed with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.