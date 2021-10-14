After comparing sites for the proposed new Athens Police station, the city council chose a plot on Pinkerton Street, just north of the existing home of the law enforcement department.
Athens voters decide in November whether to approve issuing up to $5.5 million in bonds to fund construction of a new facility.
“For me, looking at the figures, maximizing tax dollars, the site is Pinkerton,” City Councilman Aaron Smith said.
While both the Pinkerton spot and the property on U.S. 175 West, near the Texas Department of Public Safety building, had advantages, the council voted 3-2 to stay in the vicinity of the current building, a far less expensive choice. Councilmen Mark Carroll and Robert Gross favored the U.S. 175 spot, while Mayor Toni Clay, Councilwoman Sytonia Freeman and Smith favored the Pinkerton site.
Clay said, after the meeting, the $692,820 cost difference between the two sites is significant.
During the council discussion, Garland based architect Ron Hobbs presented drawings comparing what the building would look like in each location.
“This building that you’re looking at will fit equally well on either site,” he said.
Future expansion of the building is also possible at either location.
The Hwy 175 property has more beautiful surroundings and an abundance of trees.
“This piece of property is absolutely beautiful,” Hobbs said.
A disadvantage of the site is more paving would be needed to reach the building. In addition the property has a large crown between the highway and the building.
“There’s going to be a little more site work on this property,” Hobbs said.
The current police building, which has been in use since about 1978, was also the home of City Hall for many years. Clay said, despite its age, the building is an asset. It can be stripped down to its steel structure and redesigned for other city uses. The facade can be made to look similar to the police station to be constructed.
