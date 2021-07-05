After years of waiting, preparation for a new Athens Police Department building is gaining momentum.
The City Council has approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to enter into an agreement with Berry and Clay Construction to be construction manager at risk for the building process.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said 10 companies answered the call for qualifications of those three were chosen to present proposals.
“I had a small committee review Berry and Clay’s proposal,” Borstad said. “We all interviewed Eric Berry and I felt very comfortable with their response and their ability to help us through our police station construction project.”
The company has been working in East Texas since 1977. This year they have been completing construction of a Jacksonville Public Safety Complex. Ground was broken on the $9 million facility in June, 2020. The new Jacksonville complex will house both the police and fire department.
Previously, the council picked Ron Hobbs Architecture and Interior Design to plan the building. Athens received nine responses to a request for proposals that part of the project.
Mayor Toni Clay said Hobbs was pleased with the Berry and Clay choice.
“The architect they are working with also expressed pleasure with the proposal they put forward and that’s always a good sign.” Clay said
The new police station is envisioned to be about 16,000 square feet, with a pre-engineered frame.
In March, Athens City Council met in a major workshop session. They discussed four possible locations for a police station to replace the current one that was constructed in 1977. Council members indicated they would like to see APD remain at its current location on North Pinkerton Street. The city has 3.21 acres at its current location available for the facility.
