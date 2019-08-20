A 71-year-old Larue man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman last November, Athens Police Chief Buddy Hill reported Tuesday.
Matthew McCuin was charged with Murder and booked into Henderson County Jail.
The arrest was made by APD Detective Wesley Hoover.
"This arrest was the result of diligent work by Detective Hoover," Hill said. "He has been investigating this case for nine months and his persistence paid off."
On Nov. 18, 2018 the Athens Police Department received a report of an unresponsive person in the 1000 block of Third Street.
When police and fire personnel arrived at the scene, officers found bystanders performing CPR on April Nicole Taylor, 30, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
Taylor was transported by EMS to the local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.
