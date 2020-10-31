Athens lined Highway 19 in order to pay respects to Sgt. Harold Preston. Preston was born and attended school in Athens. He went on to be an officer for Houston Police Department. Mere weeks away from retiring he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He will be laid to rest at North Athens Cemetery. Please keep his family and the Houston PD in your thoughts during this difficult time.
editor's pick featured
Athens pays respects to fallen officer
- By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Chandler man and woman killed in Sunday morning wreck
- Houston policeman returns to Athens for burial
- A penny saved is a penny earned: Athens Thrift donates over 100K
- Feeding the hungry - Mabank ministries join forces to help those in need
- Driver injured, business damaged in wreck
- A perfect fit - Jana’s Boutique offers small town touch
- Traffic stop leads to large drug bust
- Payne Springs terminates city secretary
- Athens pays respects to fallen officer
- Pink Fishing Angler fights breast cancer by fundraising
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.