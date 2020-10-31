Final.jpg
SHELLI PARKER/Athens Review

Athens lined Highway 19 in order to pay respects to Sgt. Harold Preston. Preston was born and attended school in Athens. He went on to be an officer for Houston Police Department. Mere weeks away from retiring he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He will be laid to rest at North Athens Cemetery. Please keep his family and the Houston PD in your thoughts during this difficult time.

Tags

Recommended for you