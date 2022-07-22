Several Athens organizations urge the community to support neighbors in need by donating blood at Carter BloodCare blood drives in August.
Walmart will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 1405 E. Tyler St. in Athens. Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128711. For more information, contact Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513.
Prosperity Bank and Henderson County are planning a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 101 N. Prairieville St. in Athens. Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/133428. For more information, contact Sherry Thomas at 903-675-8511.
Red Dot Building Systems will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon at 1209 W. Corsicana St. in Athens. Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/129406. For more information, call Jocelyn Moore at 903-675-9181.
Eastern Hills Church of Christ have set a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 21
at 1200 E. Corsicana St. in Athens. Sign up online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/130303. For more information, call Sharon Hartis at 903-675-3975.
Carter BloodCare will be at the United Methodist Church of Frankston from 10 am. To 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. The blood drive will be in the Family Life Center at 161 S. Weldon St.
For more information, contact Jennie Minter at 903-876-2235 or email umcfrankston@umcfrankston.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.