Athens finished November with almost enough money in the General Fund reserve to run the city for three months without any additional income Finance Director Mandie Quigg told the City Council on Monday.
The total of $2,783,553.35 is enough to keep the city going for 88.5 of the desired 90 days.
“One day of operating expenses, with our adopted year 2021 budget comes out to $31,460,” Quigg said.
City officials have made a concerted effort to grow the fund in recent years. In January, there was enough in the fund to operate for 75 days with no income.
In 2016, the city only had about $1 million in the reserve. The fund went from 30 days reserve to 75 in about two years.
The Utility Fund capital reserve totaled enough to operate for 95 days, based on an estimated daily need of $15,872. The total at the end of fiscal 2020 was $1,500,816.99.
“I’d like to say hats off to Mrs. Borstad and her staff,” Mayor Monte Montgomery said. “When we came out of that AMWA (Athens Municipal Water Authority) lawsuit, that capital utility fund was down to about $400,000 to $500,000. It takes budgeting to get that built back up and staff has done that.”
Quigg said the city has $2,261,826.36 in the Capital Improvement Fund and $518,460.45 for Cain Center operations.
Also on the agenda on Monday, the council voted to allow City Manager Elizabeth Borstad to enter an agreement with Caldwell County Chevrolet to purchase eight light-duty trucks. The total cost of the vehicles is $208,347. The agreement includes a $100,000 warranty on the motor and power train.
Another purchase that won approval was a Skid Steer Truck Loader from Clark County Equipment Company, at a cost of $66,883.96.
