With Athens City Council approval, the plan to transfer operation of the Henderson County Animal Shelter to the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake took a step forward on Monday.
The council voted unanimously to allow the change which is scheduled to take effect on April 1.
"Our interlocal agreement with the county allows the transfer of services on our approval," City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said.
On March 3, the Commissioners Court voted to make the change, ending two years of the County running the shelter.
County Attorney Clint Davis said he had been working on the agreement for five to six months.
"Everything on behalf of the city stays exactly the same, the same amount of money, no more duties and obligations for the city," Davis said.
The building and property is owned by the City of Athens. The shelter in Tool will be responsible for the day to day upkeep. Anything major that occurs will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.
For the year, the county will pay $261,000 and Athens $65,000 for the service. The county will make quarterly payments of about $81,000, which will include a portion of money the City of Athens pays for the service. The contract runs for three years.
On Monday, the council also approved shift differential pay for firefighters and police officers.
If more than half of the shift occurs after 6 p.m. or before 6 a.m., the employee qualifies for shift differential pay.
In other activity, a public hearing was scheduled on a site amendment for the Triton Athens Subdivision. Later, the council approved the plan for the lots which are located at 1006, 1010 and 1012 East Tyler Street.
The changes include an update of the drive approach, the screening wall and signage.
