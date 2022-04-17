The 91st Annual Old Fiddlers Reunion is set for Friday and Saturday, May 27 and 28.
Continuing this historical tradition has been important to our community. The Athens Old Fiddler Reunion committee which consists of a non-profit organization, Fiddles on Wheels founders Sherry McKenzie and Cindy Roberts, Traci Wilkes, founder of East Texas Independent Business Alliance and owner of Reigning Jewels, Camille Barnes, CCB Events & Smoky B’s BBQ, Kristin Willingham, Director of The Athens Chamber of Commerce, and Mary Ensign as she continues to mentor the committee.
“Our nonprofit has been helping with the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion the past few years and we quickly realized that it would take a team of people to fill Mary Ensign's shoes!” Fiddles on Wheels stated.
“We have found that working together with the City of Athens, Camille Barnes, Kristin Willingham, Traci Wilkes and local sponsors, Old Fiddlers is a perfect partner for our nonprofit to help ensure the tradition of a free, fun, festive, fiddle-flavored weekend on the courthouse square.”
Friday night will be a street dance from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with Athen’s native, a master of Honky-Tonk, Jake Penrod. There will also be a Classic Car Show starting at 6 p.m. on the square so come look at some vintage cars, listen and dance to Jake & His Million Dollar Cowboys.
Saturday’s fiddle contest will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. After the contest there will be a Saturday night street dance with Texas treasure Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Grab your chair and come early to save your spot as they always fill the dance floor on every song wherever they play.
The all ages fiddle contest will be broken down into seven divisions with more than $5,000 in prize money at stake, so set up your chairs on the courthouse lawn and get ready for some great music.
There will be wonderful food vendors around the square, so we have everything you need for a great day! Be sure and stop by the merchandise table at the stage for your official Athens Old Fiddlers t-shirt! The carnival will also be in town Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the city parking lot behind The Texan. The carnival will be open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. Ride tickets are $1 with a bracelet for unlimited rides costing $25.
Athens Farmers Market, will be joining the festivities on West Tyler Street beside the Henderson County Annex and extending to the front of Athens Brewery from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All the concerts will be outdoors this year, but we will have a Chili Cookoff inside The Texan Saturday from 11:30 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m. If you would like to be a vendor in The Texan Theater contact Whitney at wwarren@athenstx.gov
The music is free with seating on a first come basis.
The entire community is getting involved for this year’s Reunion.
211 Gallery, located just a block north from the competition, will be hosting a Canvas & Cork painting session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Registration will be required so stay tuned for more details.
The East Texas Arboretum will be displaying one hundred or more wooden fiddles painted by the community and supporters of the Arboretum. They will be on display the entire week of Fiddlers Reunion.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center will be offering free admission during the weekend to anyone who brings their fiddles and just wants to jam out. So, you might get to hear some fiddlin’ while fishin’! Fishery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Want to make a weekend out of it? Super 8 is offering a special Fiddlers Rate so make sure to
call their office at 903-675-7511.
The committee would like to thank this year sponsors for your support: Fiddles on Wheels, Republic Services, City of Athens, Visit Athens, Athens Daily Review, The Texan, Reigning Jewels Fine Jewelry, Morton Small Animal Clinic, Trinity Valley Community College, East Texas Independent Business Alliance, First State Bank, KCKL, KLVQ, Bacon Auto Ranch, Athens Screen Printing, and Hope Springs Water.
If you are interested in being added to this list, contact them on Facebook @athensfiddlers or email athensoldfiddlersreunion@gmail.com
