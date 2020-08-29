Athens Mayor Monte Montgomery invited representatives of government and business organizations in the community to walk-through the Cain Center to see the work done on the renovation project.
Eric Berry of Berry and Clay Construction led the participants through the empty shell of the structure structure which is undergoing a total overhaul, due to be complete in late May 2021.
Montgomery said the Cain Center Board, for years, had to keep the facility running with patchwork repairs and not enough funds to do the major repairs needed.
"The city, taking it over like this, and it was an agreement between the city and the board, should secure this facility for decades to come," Montgomery said. "With funds set aside for maintenance and repairs, this is a major redo."
Montgomery said the city needs the residents to be excited about the Cain project and the upcoming re-opening.
"We've already been asked about memberships, corporate memberships and things like that," he said.
The city is saving a lot of money on the project, with costs down from the early estimates via "value engineering," which is a term for finding less expensive ways of doing things. Montgomery said City Manager Elizabeth Borstad saw several areas where money could be saved and put the project out for new bids.
"It was about about $1 million more than where we are," Berry said.
The pool area is currently abuzz with activity. Much of the money for the project will be spent there.
Montgomery said the city asked the Cain Foundation for $2.1 million to repair or replace it.
"They came back with $2.5 million," Montgomery said. "I was very much surprised. Then the Murchison Foundation came through with another $2.5 million that will be used elsewhere in the project.
Montgomery said the new pool will be more family accessible than the competition pool that has been there since the early 80s. Three lanes will be available for lap swimming, with other areas available for various activities.
"The intent was to make it a little more 13,000-citizen friendly," he said.
One of the rooms on the lower level of the two-floor facility will house future city council meetings. Montgomery said the furniture will be moveable so the room can be rented by the public for other events, as well.
