Athens Odd Fellows Lodge No. 961 will host a fish fry at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13. Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 10 and younger. All proceeds go to the group's scholarship program.
Thirty years ago, Athens Odd Fellows had Bingo every Tuesday and Saturday night to support the Lodge. Players were very faithful and the organization was making more than it needed to keep the Lodge going.
At that time, they decided to help our food pantry and started donating. Bingo kept growing, so they decided to start a scholarship fund at Trinity Valley Community College. They started with a $500 scholarship for eight schools in the TVCC district, which has now increased to $750 per student.
The group stopped having Bingo a few years ago and needed to come up with a way to support the scholarship programs, settling on a Sunday fish fry.
