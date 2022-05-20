Athens’ new Tourism Director and Events Coordinator didn’t need a crash course in what the city has to offer.
“I am an Athenian,” Whitney Warren said. “Born in Tyler, raised in Athens. I enjoy the small town life. I played sports here, year round, was a cheerleader and involved in a lot of extra-curricular activities.”
A 2003 Athens High School graduate, Warren continued her cheerleading at Tyler Junior College, then finished her education at University of Texas Tyler.
After college, she used her communications and public relations skills working for Goodwill, out of Tyler.
“That’s where I got my passion for community and bringing people together,” she said.
Warren lived in Dallas for a while, then returned to Athens. Her son Kaison is enrolled in the Athens ISD, in the sixth grade.
“He’s enjoying growing up here, having friends and playing football and basketball,” Warren said.
She was working at the Thrive Church, as a trained barista, when the Athens Tourism job opened.
The Tourism element helps get the word out about the many things to see and do in the community in hopes people will spend a day, night or weekend in the city. As events coordinator, she helps locals or visitors schedule weddings, parties and other special activities at one of the venues the city has to offer.
Warren said she is focused on things for people to do to allow them to experience different cultures. The recent Cinco De Mayo events at the Cain Center showcased that for the community, she said.
“We learned about the different states in Mexico, the different foods and it was a great experience.”
With so much going on in her little more than a month on the job, she said she sometimes feels she’s in a tornado.
“I call myself a chaos coordinator,” Warren said. “I’m able to be flexible and stay calm, because if you stay calm, you can make clear decisions and not be impulsive.”
Warren said even in the professional world, there’s still “that little cheerleader girl” inside, helping her connect with the array of people she sees on the job.
“I want to know more about you and what Athens can bring to your family so you can enjoy it here like I did growing up,” she said.
Warren offices out of the Cain Center.
