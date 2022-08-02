With his wife, children, crew, and friends by his side, Athens native Waylon Pearce loves the adrenaline rush that comes when he’s waiting on the starting line holding the transbrake while competing in the sport he loves.
Pearce’s passion for cars and racing began when he was young as he watched his older brother, Glen Turbyfill, build his car. He himself started racing when he was 12 and since then has won hundreds of races.
Last year, in his 1971 Nova named El Cucuy, he had 20 first place wins and 5 runner-ups while competing at 39 races. In April of this year, he switched to his now famous 1953 Chevy truck that his son named Yoshi. This truck has made quite a name for itself in just a few short months bringing 12 wins to Pearce in his last 14 races.
The many years of hard work, weekends and nights of street/no prep racing, and going out and making a name for his truck all contributed to getting Pearce cast on the Discovery+ show Street Outlaws: Fastest in America.
The show will be airing in the next four to six months and Pearce said one of the best parts of filming was getting to race with some of the “baddest small tire street racers in the country.”
He said one of the hardest parts of the show was overcoming the hustle that comes with JJ Da Boss, the leader of the Memphis racing family.
There are four main crew members in Botello Performance, including Pearce who is the owner and driver, Robert Botello, Jr. the tuner, and mechanics Dylan Franklin and Robert Botello.
Pearce describes his crew as a group of guys that met every weekend with the same passion and love for the sport.
He said they all have different strengths to bring to the table to make it all work like a well-oiled machine.
The team has some great sponsors, including Terra Wealth, Kerry Harris Satellite, Big Rig Shop, All-Natural Stone and Grass, Southside Feed, Ochs Performance, Skinnies Skreet Sauce, Botello Performance, Gray Beard Ammo, Cody Folsom Insurance, and 817 Outlaws. Pearce Contracting and Dirt Work is also a sponsor and is the company that some may know locally that Pearce has owned for the last 12 years.
Pearce says his favorite win was in 2021 at the Equalizer in Kansas when he came in runner-up in a 64-car shootout. With this recent stream of wins from Yoshi, there will be so much to tune in and see when Pearce races to the Discovery+ network in a few months.
