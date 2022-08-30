Petty Officer 2nd Class Rodney Jones, a native of Athens, serves the United States Navy assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202 in support of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.
Jones joined the Navy eight years ago. Today, Jones serves as a Seabee builder.
“I joined the Navy because I knew from an early age that I always wanted to be in the military,” Jones said. “I debated between the Army and Navy, but in hindsight, I couldn’t have made a better decision.”
Growing up in Athens, Jones attended Mesquite High School in Texas and graduated in 2014.
Today, Jones relies upon the skills and community values similar to those found in Athens to succeed in the military.
“The local customs and traditions I learned spending my teen years in Texas really provided me with the highest standards of character and ethics,” Jones said. “I have used these lessons throughout my Navy career, sometimes comically to my detriment. In the south, ‘yes ma’am’ and ‘yes sir’ are sort of a given; however in the Navy I learned real quick a chief doesn’t go by either of these salutations! Nevertheless, southern culture teaches respect, and I was always taught to be fair, be polite and be hospitable.”
These lessons have helped Jones while serving with the Navy.
Navy Expeditionary Combat Command was established in 2006 and is comprised of 20,000 active and reserve personnel serving around the world. They bridge the gap between sea and shore and support the fleet and joint force by clearing hazards, securing critical maritime terrain, building infrastructure, and protecting military forces. NECC includes Navy divers, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, expeditionary intelligence, and the Seabees.
“In many warfare communities across the Navy, there is a lot of focus on platforms and systems – ships, submarines, and aircraft, which are all a very integral part of our maritime force,” said NECC Force Master Chief Rick Straney. “For us in the expeditionary forces, our people are our weapons system. They represent an inherently mobile option for commanders to use around the world in a variety of complex, remote, and austere environments. We focus a lot of our effort on ensuring our warriors maintain a level of proficiency and readiness that enhances the ability of those larger platforms to do what they do at the time and point of need.”
Serving in the Navy means Jones is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy's humanitarian work and interoperability with allied nations is critical to our national defense strategy,” Jones said. “I was lucky enough to support a project in the country of Jordan, repairing a damaged airfield that served as a vital tool for their own military defense.”
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Jones and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“The mission in Jordan has by far been my most rewarding experience while serving in the Navy,” Jones said. “As Seabees, we see a job and do what needs to be done to accomplish it. We don’t look for glory, we just get it done. However, when the Jordanians showered us with so much appreciation and gratitude, at that moment, I began to understand the importance of my work.
“Eight years in the Navy and I've traveled to so many places, like Spain, Bahrain, and of course Jordan,” Jones said. “But you could say long treks and travel are in my blood. My dad is a cross-country truck driver and, at a young age, I'd get to go with him. It would be just the two of us, and I'd be sitting alongside him in the cab of his truck taking in all the new cities and new adventures together.”
As Jones and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“The Navy is who I am,” said Jones.” “I’m what we call a ‘lifer’ and I even recruited two of my brothers to join. Now I am the soon-to-be father to a baby boy. The Navy has provided so much for my family and I would be honored if one day my son chose to serve our nation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.