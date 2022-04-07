Constructionman Christopher Aaron, a native of Athens, serves the U.S. Navy at the Public Works Department operating out of Sigonella, Italy.
Aaron joined the Navy three years ago. Today, he serves as a construction electrician.
“I wanted to make a difference in my life, and so I chose to join the Navy,” Aaron said.
Growing up in Athens, Aaron attended Midland High School and graduated in 2018. Today, he uses the same skills and values learned in Athens to succeed in the military.
“Discipline helped me growing up,” Aaron said. “I didn’t like it at the time, but it helps me today.”
Naval Air Station Sigonella is located in eastern Sicily. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and covers 10,000 square miles.
According to Navy officials, the primary mission of Naval Air Station Sigonella is to provide consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. Naval Air Station Sigonella supports a rotation of various squadrons and multi-service, multi-national transient aircraft.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Aaron and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Being nominated by the admiral for working during the storms here last year has been my biggest accomplishment,” Aaron said.
As Aaron and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Being in the Navy gives me a chance to do my part to improve the world,” he said.
