Carl Frentress, whose career as a biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife spanned more than 30 years and was instrumental in the development of the Richland Creek Wildlife Management Area has has been remembered by a name change there.
TPWD announced the northern unit of the Richland Creek WMA now bears the name the Carl Frentress Unit.
According to TPWD, Frentress, a fifth-generation East Texan, graduated from Texas A&M University in 1968 with a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences. Later, he attended graduate school at Oregon State University and was then offered a job with TPWD in Corpus Christi as a Wildlife Biologist.
Frentress embraced a common-sense approach to wildlife management and had a passion for waterfowl and bottomland hardwood ecosystems. He promoted the notion that the protection of our natural resources was the responsibility of all people and that human well-being is one-in-the-same as the well-being of our resources.
He became an expert in many areas of wildlife and habitat management and worked alongside landowners and policymakers to establish the Texas wildlife tax valuation to help improve wildlife and habitat management on private lands. Frentress was a mentor to countless young biologists and sportsmen and women, all while working tirelessly to promote conservation among landowners and anyone who appreciated the outdoors.
After retiring from TPWD, Frentress continued his conservation work in the private sector as an environmental wetland consultant for another 14 years. Frentress passed away in 2019.
The change has been noted in the Annual Public Hunting Lands booklet.
Frentress was honored in June with the renaming of the Hickory Loop trail at the East Texas Arboretum in Athens. According to the Arboretum Nature Trail Guide, Frentress “planned and cleared the original trail, created interpretive information, and improved the lowlands by cutting brush and transplanting bog-adapted plants to establish an open wetland ecosystem.”
