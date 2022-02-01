Colonel (retired) James. B. Givens, who grew up in Athens, was inducted into the Quartermaster Corps Hall of Fame during a recent ceremony.
Givens was actually a member of the 2020 class of inductees, but the ceremony in Fort Lee Virginia was not held that year due to COVID. The Nov. 4, 2021 ceremony included the 2020 and 2021 inductees.
The Quartermaster Corps Honors Program was created to recognize outstanding individuals and units, both past and present, who have helped fulfill the Corps’ mission and have brought known credit to the Corps over the course of its long and proud history.
Created in 1986, the Quartermaster Hall of Fame award is the highest form of recognition the Corps offers. This much coveted award honors individuals who are judged to have made “the most significant contributions to the overall history and traditions of the Quartermaster Corps.”
According to a press release, a selection board appointed by the Quartermaster General reviews all nominations for this high honor.
Givens graduated from honors in the 1962 class at Fisher High School in Athens. He went on to obtain a Bachelors degree from Prairie View A&M University in May of 1966 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army.
Givens served with distinction as a prodigious leader and gifted logistician in positions of ever-increasing responsibilities in the United States and overseas. During his military service, he earned a Master of Science degree in contracting and acquisition management from the Florida Institute of Technology.
Givens culminated his distinguished military career with successive assignments in the Defense Personal Support Center, the Defense Subsistence Region Europe and ultimately as Deputy Chief of Staff, Logistics for the Military District of Washington.
Colonel Givens is the son of the late Harvey Givens Sr. and Carolyn Sowers Givens, lifetime residents of Athens. He and his wife of 53 years, the former Doris Ann Thompson, reside in Houston.
Ivory Givens of Athens contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.