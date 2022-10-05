Families enjoyed visiting with first responders on National Night Out Oct. 4 at Coleman Park. The Athens Police Department brought a few police vehicles, and kids could tour an Athens Fire Department fire truck and look inside a UT Health ambulance while enjoying 6 Forks Farm pizza and Gelu Italian Ice.
"Being able to hold a community event with the Fire/Rescue Department and EMS was awesome," Athens Police Chief John Densmore said. "And getting to meet all of the kids and parents is what NNO is all about."
National Night Out was created to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
Sandy Murillo helped to organize the event and Densmore said next year they intend to do it bigger and better and get more neighborhoods involved.
