Athens Music Academy will have a grand opening from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 6.
For 13 years, Guitars, Etc. has been helping locals learn instruments of all kinds and therefore, Owner Will Burgin decided to update the name to better reflect all they do.
The grand re-opening of the music academy at 604 S. Palestine St. in Athens will offer free snow cones, specials on lessons and instruments, indoor performances featuring students and teachers, and complimentary workshops and group lessons.
Kyser Capos, an East Texas family-owned business, will be hosting a build-your-own capo booth.
Currently, the Academy has 10 teachers and nearly 100 students taking lessons in voice, piano, violin, drums, and guitar. There are also students learning banjo, pedal steel, ukulele, cello, and many other instruments.
Burgin said his goal is to make Athens a thriving musical community. The Academy mainly focuses on lessons, but it will still have the retail store and repair shop.
For more information or to sign up for lessons now, call 903-292-1733 or visit www.athensmusicacademy.com.
