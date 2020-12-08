The search for Athens' Police Chief is down to five finalists, City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said.
The city is using the Dallas recruiting firm Baker and Tilley in selecting its first new head law enforcement officer in more than a decade.
"We started with 42 applicants and narrowed it down to 14 applicants with which we did video interviews," Borstad said.
The names of the five who made it through the process are:
• Brian Windham, Police Chief, Ovilla PD
• Frank Ramirez, Administrative Lieutenant, Port Arthur PD
• John Densmore, Platoon Patrol Lieutenant/Traffic Lieutenant, Cedar Hill PD.
• James Hines, Major, Fort Bend Sheriff's Office.
• Rodney Williams III, interim Police Chief Athens PD.
The top candidates were given one-way interviews, with the men answering questions while being recorded for viewing by city officials. They also gave written answers to another set of questions.
"From there, we narrowed it down based on that information and their qualifications, to the top five candidates," Borstad said.
According to the city, the finalists will be in Athens on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for a series of interviews with the City's management staff, a committee composed of area law enforcement officials, and a citizens committee. That night, the five finalists will appear at a meeting to introduce themselves to the public.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the finalists will be back for a last interview with Borstad and city council.
"It will be a very thorough two days for these gentlemen. We'd like to have a permanent police chief in place in January," she said.
The job has been available since previous Chief Buddy Hill announced his retirement, effective in September 2019. Assistant Chief Rodney Williams III stepped up to head the department as interim while the new leader was being chosen.
