Athens Middle School students shone brightly earlier this year at the UIL District Academic Competition against Brownsboro, Van, Mabank, Chandler and Canton school districts. AMS earned first-place finishes for sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Medals were recently delivered, and some of the many students who received them are (top row, from left) Alessa Mendoza, Gaden Riquelme, Colton Welebir, (middle row, from left) Cobee Garner, Caleb Zuniga, Luis Rodriguez, (bottom row, from left) Layla Carnes, Thaily Ordonez, Thomas Faulk and Kobe Calloway.
featured
Athens Middle School sweeps UIL academic meet
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral will be Sat., 4/23/22, 1 p.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church in Athens, with burial to follow in North Athens Cemetery. The viewing will be Friday, 4/22/22, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Emanuel Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Drunk driver slams into courthouse
- Fire near Cedar Creek Lake injures one
- Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion returns
- Hometown roper to compete at First Responders Rodeo
- Athens Life Fellowship serves the area
- Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies April 23-25
- Easter Services, egg hunts this week
- Malakoff native to exhibit photography
- Oldest Texas death row inmate faces execution in cop's death
- Scholarship fundraiser a success
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.