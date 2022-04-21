4-21-22 AMS UIL.jpeg

Courtesy photo

Athens Middle School students shone brightly earlier this year at the UIL District Academic Competition against Brownsboro, Van, Mabank, Chandler and Canton school districts. AMS earned first-place finishes for sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Medals were recently delivered, and some of the many students who received them are (top row, from left) Alessa Mendoza, Gaden Riquelme, Colton Welebir, (middle row, from left) Cobee Garner, Caleb Zuniga, Luis Rodriguez, (bottom row, from left) Layla Carnes, Thaily Ordonez, Thomas Faulk and Kobe Calloway.

