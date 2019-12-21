The Athens Middle School Band competed last Saturday at the Association of Texas Small School Bands Middle School All-Region Contest. Seven students placed in the band, and two more will serve as alternates. They will participate in the clinic/concert Jan. 18 at Chapel Hill High School. Rehearsal will last all day, with a concert by all region bands in the same evening. Pictured (top row, from left) are James Hoffman, second chair percussion; Luis Pina, 15th chair trumpet; James Ashley, third chair trombone; Elizabeth Peredia, alternate trumpet; Joshua Moreno, alternate percussion; and (bottom row, from left) Hannah Wilson, 12th chair clarinet, Kaylee Monday, 7th chair clarinet, Jillian Childs, first chair oboe, and Trinidad Garcia, first chair tuba.
