Athens 'Messiah' premieres Sunday

Athens’ largest production of George Friedric Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah,” in recent memory is primed for two performances Sunday, Dec. 12.
Kern Railsback, who directs the music for the event, said all of the original allotment of tickets for both the 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. presentations have been allocated, but some more could become available on Tuesday after they determine how much space is available for additional seating. Tickets are free, but must be obtained online from www.athenschristmas.com.
If you can’t get a ticket online, fear not, the concert will be streamed live at lovingtheworld.com and on local cable channel 21.
The community chorus features local singers from First Baptist Church, First Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Eastern Hills Church of Christ and the TVCC Chorus.
“I’m surprised at the number of singers who’ve been coming to the practices,” Railsback said. “I was thinking we might have 50, but we’ve had more than 80.”
The Messiah voices are an amalgamation of singers with a wide range of musical training and experience. They may have advanced degrees or just a love for music. The singers range in age from Trinity Valle Community College students to retirees and come from all segments of the community.
The four featured soloists have been honing their parts separate of the members of the chorus. The professional orchestra members, soloists and chorus came together Monday for a combined rehearsal.
The Athens performances of Handel’s masterwork features the Christmas sections only. First performed in April 1742 for the Easter season, it includes more than a quarter of a million notes, all of which Handel wrote by hand over a period of 24 days.
Railsback said the audience will also get a chance to shine in a sing along “Hallelujah Chorus” at the close of the event. Music will be provided for attendees.
First Baptist Church is located at 105 S. Carroll St. in Athens.
