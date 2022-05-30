Retired Marine 1st Sergeant Bill Sekel told the crowd at the Memorial Day Remembrance at Athens Cemetery, Monday, he once stayed away from such occasions because of their emotional impact.
Sekel said in his almost 25 years in the Marine Corps and was present at the funerals of many with whom he served.
"Although I was never handed a folded flag, I did fold quite a few," he said. "It was hard to stand there and look at their names, etched in stone."
That changed after an encounter with the mother of one of the fallen who told him if she could endure it, he could, because he had a story to tell.
The families of the fallen soldiers bear the ongoing burden of their loved ones sacrifice.
"Nothing anybody says or does here today, will ease their pain," Sekel said. "Every day is Memorial Day for them.
The sadness of Memorial Day shouldn't make us forget that the names on a memorial stand for the lives the service member lived, although cut short.
"We must not talk of how they died, but how they lived," he said. "If we do these things, their legacies will live on and they will be much more than a name etched in stone."
Sekel said, when referring to those who died serving their country, he often uses the pronouns he or him. But women, too, are among those who have lost their lives serving in the Armed Forces.
He told the story of a 24-year-old woman he met while serving in Cuba. Moments after he spoke to her, the brakes on her truck gave out and she drove into a ditch, rather than to risk lives of others in a busy intersection. Ann Marie Terrell was a wife and mother of a six-year-old boy.
"She was killed. She was gone," Sekel said. "That's the way it was in the service."
The event, Monday, was sponsored by The Athens Cemetery Association, represented by Steve Grant who welcomed those who had come to honor our fallen soldiers. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office Color Guard presented colors, while Boy Scouts of America Troop 343 of Athens conducted the raising and lowering of the American Flag. Dorothy Grymonprez played "Taps" on the trumpet. Nikki Dubose, Elizabeth Van Orden and Janis Capelle sang the "Star Spangled Banner." and "America the Beautiful."
"It is our obligation, it is our responsibility to teach the next generation the true meaning of this day," Sekel said.
