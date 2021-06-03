Longview police arrested Athens Mayor James "Monte" Montgomery Thursday on charges of online solicitation of a minor and sexual conduct, according to multiple news sources
A Longview News-Journal article said police familiar with the investigation told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that Montgomery got caught up in a Texas Department of Public Safety prostitution sting.
“Montgomery, 63, of Athens, was arrested by Longview police and released Thursday from the Gregg County Jail on $300,000 bond,” the article stated. “According to the city of Athens website, Montgomery is serving a term that ends in 2023.”
KLTV reported he bonded out a short time later.
More information will follow on this breaking news story as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.