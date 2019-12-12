Athens residents, city officials and interested individuals gathered at the First Methodist Church fellowship hall for a Master Plan open house meeting on Tuesday night. Those in attendance learned something about the parameters of the project and the many areas of community life that will be studied over the next few months.
"The essence of the vision for Athens is actually coming from you," Rick Leisner principal for Norris Design, of Dallas said. "It's actually your dreams and your aspirations of what your community can be, based upon a certain amount of economic checks and realities."
When the community planning meetings are completed, the company will work up and present three scenarios for the future of Athens and ideas on how to achieve them. Sometimes parts and pieces of all three scenarios can be put together to make a preferred scenario.
"This isn't something that takes place overnight," Mayor Monte Montgomery said. "There's already a core committee that's been put together."
More committees will be formed to study more specific aspects of the plan.
"Just remember, at the end of the day, there has to be a final product," Montgomery said. "We're not all going to agree on the direction of the city, however I assure you the council is going to do what we can to make sure it's the full representation of the citizens."
The timetable for completion of the project is about a year. The committee members and officials will consider the existing long range plan, created about 20 years ago, while creating the new one.
"We do a lot of comprehensive plans, downtown plans, economic development studies and many times a lot of work with citizens and communities," Leisner said.
Leisner said he enjoys working in East Texas and believes Athens has a wealth of resources not seen in many cities of 100,000 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.