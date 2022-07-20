Athens Masonic Lodge #165 hosted Carter BloodCare for a blood drive at the Masonic Lodge on Saturday. The blood supply in East Texas is critically low. The goal for the drive was to collect 50 units. Thanks to the good people of the Athens area, 56 units were collected.
The blood collected will go to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas. Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.
This is the seventh year Athens Masonic Lodge has hosted blood drives with Carter BloodCare. At the Winter Blood Drive in February, they collected 49 pints of blood.
"The people of Athens and Henderson County really showed up to help their neighbors and the kids of Texas Scottish Rite Hospital during this critical blood shortage," said Alex Withers, Blood Drive Committee Member for the Athens Masonic Lodge.
The Masons have another blood drive scheduled for November. Watch for details as it gets closer.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
