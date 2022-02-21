The blood supply in East Texas is severely low. Athens Masonic Lodge #165 hosted Carter BloodCare for a blood drive at the Lodge Feb. 12. The morning started off with cold and rain, but that didn’t stop the citizens of Athens from turning out to donate.
Then, the snow started. That seemed to encourage even more donations. But the end of the day, the sun was out and the sky was blue. Carter BloodCare and the Masons collected 49 units of blood.
The 49 units constituted the highest total the Masons have garnered at any of their blood drives. And, the 49 units gives the Masons a total of over 500 units collected since they started their blood drives six years ago.
The blood collected will be dedicated to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas. Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.
Brothers Marcus Echart, Austin Pogue and Corbin Pogue cooked up breakfast burritos in the morning and slider burgers in the afternoon for those showing up to donate. No one went away hungry.
"The support of the Athens community was awesome" said Jeff Almrud, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “We didn’t know what to expect with the weather, but the people of Athens turned out.”
The next Mason’s blood drive is scheduled for June 18. It will again be held at the Athens Masonic Lodge at 2030 E. Corsicana St. in Athens. More details will be released as the day gets nearer.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
