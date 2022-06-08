Athens Masonic Lodge #165 works all year raising money to fund its scholarship fund. On May 25, the years’ work paid off as Masons Kyle Tidmore and George Hull awarded $1,000 scholarships to two Athens High School Seniors.
Kaitlin Prewitt and Jecorey Roberts each received $1,000 to assist them with their college expenses. In Malakoff, Mason William Mathews awarded a similar $1,000 scholarship to Malakoff High School Senior Allyson Holt.
The Malakoff Masonic Lodge merged with the Athens Masonic Lodge approximately three years ago. Both Lodges have a long history of awarding scholarships to graduating high school students in the respective towns. Since the lodge merger, Athens Lodge has continued awarding scholarships in both towns.
“Both Kaitlin and Jecorey are outstanding students,” said George Hull, Past Master of Athens Masonic Lodge. “They work hard in the community and have outstanding goals of going into nursing.”
“It is very rewarding to Masons to be able to help these great young people advance their education,” Past Master Kyle Tidmore said.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.
