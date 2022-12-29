Athens native Waylon Pearce and his street racer Yoshi will be racing on to televisions on Discovery Channel “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” and “Mega Cash Days” beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.
“Street Outlaws” has stated that Season 19 is a love letter to OG car culture and this season will be a reignition for the passion of raw street racing by stripping it down to small-tire basics in head to head, double or nothing competitions.
This season of “Street Outlaws” will feature Shawn "Murder Nova" Ellington as the new race master and his group is on a mission to prove that they are the fastest crew on the planet as they take on different groups of racers from across the country. However, they quickly realize that proving their dominance among the other skilled racers is going to be a tougher task than expected.
The season ends in a big Cash Days event featuring all the top racers from the previous weeks. Chris “Boosted” Hamilton, both host and street racer on “Mega Cash Days,” announced in a Facebook live post “We’re going to do another ‘Mega Cash Days,’ but it’s going to be different and it will be small tire.” The race will be a flashlight start, but Hamilton said he will be keeping a close eye on drivers that try and leave early or jump at the starting line.
“The other cool thing about this race is it’s going to be 64 cars with double elimination, just like the last ‘Mega Cash Days.’ The biggest part about it is the grand prize,” Hamilton said. “It’s $100,000 to the last man standing.”
Pearce’s passion for cars and racing began when he was young as he watched his older brother, Glen Turbyfill, build his car. He himself started racing when he was 12 and since then has won hundreds of races.
Last year, in his 1971 Nova named El Cucuy, he had 20 first place wins and 5 runner-ups while competing at 39 races. In April of this year, he switched to his now famous twin turbo 1953 Chevy truck that his son named Yoshi.
This truck has made quite a name for itself in just a few short months bringing wins in almost every race. Recently, Yoshi was sold within the Botello family, so El Cucuy may be seeing more action soon.
The many years of hard work, weekends and nights of street/no prep racing, and going out and making a name for his truck all contributed to getting Pearce cast on the Discovery show.
Pearce said one of the best parts of filming was “getting to race with some of the baddest small tire street racers in the country.” He said one of the hardest parts of the show was overcoming the hustle that comes with JJ Da Boss, the leader of the Memphis racing family.
There are four main crew members in Botello Performance, including Waylon Pearce who is the owner and driver, Robert Botello, Jr. who is the tuner, and mechanics Dylan Franklin and Robert Botello.
“A group of guys that all met every weekend with the same passion and love for the sport,” is how Pearce describes his crew. He said they all have “different strong points to bring to the table to make it all work like a well-oiled machine.”
With Yoshi bringing home a Small Tire Win at Hobbs Airfield Flashlight Cash Days in Hobbs, New Mexico last month, El Cucuy getting close to racing again, and two shows coming to the Discovery Channel soon, Pearce is revving up for some great action in 2023.
