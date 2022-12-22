Michael A. Neill of Athens was reappointed to the School Land Board by Governor Greg Abbott on December 15. The School Land Board manages the acquisition, sale, and mineral leasing of the lands that comprise the Permanent School Fund, which contributes billions of dollars each year to public education in Texas.
Governor Abbott also appointed Brad Curlee, President for Prosperity Bank in Round Rock, to the School Land Board and both Curlee and Neill have terms set to expire on August 29, 2023.
Neill is the Chief Executive Officer and Director of First State Bank in Athens and he began his banking career in 1994 as a student, working summer jobs as a teller, bookkeeper and note clerk.
Neill currently serves on the Board of Directors & Executive Committee of FSB Athens, as well as on the Board of Directors & Executive Committee of Austin Bank. He also currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Texas Bankers Association.
Neill earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration in Banking and Financial Institutions from Sam Houston State University. He is also a graduate of the Bank Operations Institute and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.
Neill is involved in the community and has served in many organizations, including the Public Library Fund, Henderson County Texas Exes, Athens Country Club, Cain Center, Central Business Association, Athens Teenage Baseball Association and the American Heart Association.
