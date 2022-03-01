J.C. Garrett's eyesight is failing, but that doesn't dim his sharp recall of his nearly full century of living, mostly spent in his native East Texas.
A party in honor of Garrett is set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Cain Center.
Jesse Garrett was born March 7, 1922 in Smith County, near Troup. The area that’s flourishing with growth and activity now, was then mostly occupied by farms and forests a century ago.
“It was out in the country in the Union Grove Community, Garrett said of the family home. “We lived within 150 yards of the church. We cultivated part of the cemetery plot and farmed it.”
He spent a lot of time plowing behind a couple of gray mules.
“Mostly cotton and tomatoes were our cash crops,” Garrett said.
He graduated from Salem High School, near Troup, in 1941, just months before the United States entered World War II. After graduation, he attended aircraft school in Dallas and headed for Los Angeles in anticipation of a job.
“That was a wild goose chase,” Garrett said.
When he and his three friends arrived at the employment office he was told he should be able to get a job within a week. The problem was, he didn’t have enough money to live on for a week.
“I had six cents in my pocket,” he said. “I got a little hungry.”
Garrett saw that his trip out West was a wasted effort and returned home to Troup where he soon went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad. It wasn’t long before he began getting letters from the draft board.
“I volunteered from the Air Force and went to Camp Walters and down to Victoria,” he said.
From there he was sent to Port O’Connor on Matagorda Island. Garrett spent his days at a game range where pilots were practicing hitting ground targets.
“We had a bunker to stay in and had a board that we would turn over that said no fly-overs,” Garrett said. “Some of those pilots didn’t pay much attention to that. The bullets were flying pretty close to us.”
Garrett volunteered to go to work in the machine shop on the mainland, where he repaired generators until an opportunity arose to work in the engine room of a transport boat.
“The engineer, who was a civilian, took a liking to me and began to teach me the fundamentals of what was going on in the engine room,” he said.
Later, Garrett was promoted to Sergeant and was stationed in Gulf Port, Mississippi, doing strip duty.
“One pilot flew through the ground target and busted an oil line and didn’t make it back,” he said.
“We went to the crash site and found him out there floating in the water, hanging on to his parachute.”
The pilot was eventually brought safely aboard the boat, but wouldn’t get on until he was sure his parachute was safe.
“I don’t know if he was dazed, or they just valued the parachute that much,” Garrett said.
As the war waged on, he was sent to the South Pacific by troop ship, where he was located at Manila, in the Philippines. Fighting was still going on as the island was being liberated from Japan. He remembers sailing into the harbor and seeing the locals had hung an enemy soldier from the mast of a ship the Japanese had sunk.
“I was there about eight or nine months, doing strip duty,” Garrett said.
After the war, he was sent to California when he was repairing the generator of a boat that was being pulled into port and hooked up to a gas line. Someone shouted the gas line was on fire.
“We looked outside an it was blazing,” Garrett said. “There was a 50 gallon gas tank alongside the boat there and it was getting hot enough it began to melt the paint.”
The fire was intense enough that the firefighters had given up and were going to push it out to sea and let it burn.
“I picked up a bucket and got a dip of water and as I stepped off board, I splashed and happened to accidentally hit the main gas line that had caught fire and put it out like that,” Garrett said.
Soon, he was sent home, where his wife Emma and new baby awaited.
“I left everything on the dock and said ‘Y’all are going to have to finish this. I’m going home,”’ Garrett said.
Garrett’s post war years brought about a career in the grocery business. He took a job for Piggly Wiggly at Rusk, supporting his new family on $27.50 per week. He learned meat cutting, which was a skill that brought more pay.
“They got us up to $50 a week,” Garrett said. “It was good money to me.”
He worked at several stores before he moved to the Athens Safeway store.
“I told my wife when I got to Athens that I was not moving anymore,” Garrett said.
For a while, he opened his own store, near where First Baptist Church is located. In the '80s, Garrett left the grocery business and went to work for Curtis Mathis. He worked security for about 20 years until his hearing began to fail.
“I got to where I couldn’t pinpoint a sound,” Garrett said.
That’s when he decided it was time to retire.
These days, he still has hearing trouble and is dismayed by his failing eyesight.
“I’m still able to be up and go, but I can’t stay up too long,” Garrett.
He enjoys going to services at Central Baptist Church and fellowshipping with the members.
“I’ve had a good life.” Garrett said. “The good Lord’s been with me all the way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.