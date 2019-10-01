A 42-year-old Athens man remained in custody on Monday, charged for possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct.
James Michael Kuykendall was held in the Henderson County Jail, with bond set at $8,000 for possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. The offense is a State Jail Felony.
APD reports said the manager of a store in the 1400 block called on Friday afternoon to complain that Kuykendall had caused disturbances and committed theft. He also gave an obscene gesture, the complainant said.
Sgt. William Carlow took a report at the scene and placed Kuykendall under arrest at about 3:30 p.m.. Sgt. William E. Smith assisted.
Reports said Kuykendall was then taken to jail. During a search of Kuykendall, jail staff located the suspected meth on Kuykendall's person.
Kuykendall has been arrested numerous times in the county, dating back to 1997, mostly for burglary or theft. In 2012, he was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Corrections in after pleading guilty in 392nd District Court to a burglary of a building charge.
