Indictments returned by a Henderson County Grand Jury in January include a man arrested on several charges after an altercation with Athens Police in October.
Anthony Quinn Andrews was indicted for two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.
APD reports said officers answered a call at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, concerning a suspicious vehicle.
Anderson, the driver of of a blue Dodge, defied an officer's attempt to stop him on East Tyler Street, then turned onto North Pinkerton Street. He was arrested in the 400 block of North Pinkerton.
When Andrews was booked into jail, he was also charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Total bond on the offenses was set at $65,000. Anderson has remained in custody since the incident.
Andrews was arraigned Jan.13 and entered a plea of not guilty in Third District Court. He also entered a not guilty plea for evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Pretrial for the aggravated assault on a public servant is set for Feb. 10.
In a Gun Barrel City case Christopher Allen Cogbill, 28, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
In March, Cogbill was arrested when officers issued a search warrant in Gun Barrel City.
Cogbill and another individual present at the residence were found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, along with items commonly used to inhale the contraband. He was arrested again in July on the aggravated assault charge and public intoxication.
District Attorney Mark Hall reported that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the January sessions of the January 2020 term returned the following indictments. In addition, nine cases are indicted under seal.
Robert Scott Heath, 56, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Megan Renee Shellito, 29, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Summer Dawn Van Tassel, 37, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Justin Logan Bannister, 31, Aubry, indicted for Theft of Firearm
Anthony Quinn Andrews, 45, Athens, indicted for Assault on Public Servant (x2)
Dylan Scott Brashar, 26, Brashear, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
Gerald Dewayne Henderson, 62, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
Payton Bailey Davis, 19, Mabank, indicted for Assault on Public Servant
Wendy Jane Johnson, 49, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Tanner Shawn Walker, 25, Hawkins, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Stacie Lavon Johnson, 47, Frankston, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Blake Wesley Witkop, 30, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Allen Hampton Reed, 53, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Carlos Santana Hull, Jr., 35, Heartland, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
Brenson Dudley Smith, 48, Athens, indicted for Theft and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Christina Michelle Lovan, 29, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Amy Sue Newell, 42, Cuney, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Richard Carl Hunt, 49, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Don Ray Passons, 60, Athens, indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Child Continuous
Justin Patrick Eadus, 37, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault (x4), and Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath or Circulation (x2)
Stephen Douglas Stovall, 36, Van, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention
Michael Eugene Baker, 58, Ft. Worth, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Mary Carla Mraz, 49, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Jesse Aaron Garner, 39, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
Danny Kaylon Robinson, 39, Red Oak, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Zachary Ryan Timmins, 36, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Andre Joshua Hill, 36, Murchison, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
Johnathan Lee Almond, 21, Malakoff, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
Ronnie Joe Simmons, Jr., 53, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence
Anthony Mark Huitt, 39, Troup, indicted for Burglary of Building
Taylor Dean Jackson, 28, Athens, indicted for Theft of Property
Jacob Kyle Budro, 30, LaRue, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Keri Dawnel Morris, 46, Eustace, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
Mark Wayne Davis, 52, Seven Points, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance’
Tiffany Diane Mandrell, 31, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance
Christopher Allen Cogbill, 28, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
Donald Wayne Burks, 64, Kemp, indicted for Fail to Comply Sex Offender Registration Requirements
Craig Flyn Carnes, 59, Eustace, indicted for Theft of Firearm
Samantha Marie Tanner, 29, Kemp, indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse
Christopher Michael Strohl, 38, Coffee City, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon
Jerry Davis Clinard, Jr., 46, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence
Christopher Wayne Ditto, 47, Trinidad, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence
Rodney Dale Tweedy, 29, Athens, indicted for Fail to Comply Sex Offender Registration Requirements
Jeffery Ryan Banks, 32, Ft. Worth, indicted for Assault Family Violence
Michael John Box, 39, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Forgery Financial Instrument
Collin Andrew Lackey, 28, Brownsboro, indicted for Forgery of Financial Instrument
Michael Anthony Basye, 58, Athens, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance
Matthew Louis Wright, 31, Murchison, indicted for Assault Public Servant
Tracy Lee Huddleston, 45, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence
Barbara Ann Johnson, 66, Athens, indicted for Arson
Jeffrey Gordon Gregory, 49, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
Michael Lee Kellar, 42, Mabank, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering Child (x2)
Patricia Michelle Swadley, 34, Mabank, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering Child (x2)
Sergio Michael Romo Barcenas, 22, Murchison, indicted for Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath or Circulation
Adam Brian Jones, 38, Terrell, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
Kailin Lee Jones, 31, Irving, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
Christopher Matthew Gage, 43, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More
Johnny Lee Carey, 61, Athens, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle
Joseph Wade Thiel, 35, Chandler, indicted for Unauthorized Discharge of Waste
Adam Lee Whittaker, 27, Chandler, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention
Michael Brian Jones, 45, LaRue, indicted for Assault Family Violence
Joshua James Stovall, 35, Early, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.