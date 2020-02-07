pexels-photo-274886.jpeg

Indictments returned by a Henderson County Grand Jury in January include a man arrested on several charges after an altercation with Athens Police in October.

Anthony Quinn Andrews was indicted for two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

APD reports said officers answered a call at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, concerning a suspicious vehicle.

Anderson, the driver of of a blue Dodge, defied an officer's attempt to stop him on East Tyler Street, then turned onto North Pinkerton Street. He was arrested in the 400 block of North Pinkerton.

When Andrews was booked into jail, he was also charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. Total bond on the offenses was set at $65,000. Anderson has remained in custody since the incident.

Andrews was arraigned Jan.13 and entered a plea of not guilty in Third District Court. He also entered a not guilty plea for evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Pretrial for the aggravated assault on a public servant is set for Feb. 10.

In a Gun Barrel City case Christopher Allen Cogbill, 28, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

In March, Cogbill was arrested when officers issued a search warrant in Gun Barrel City.

Cogbill and another individual present at the residence were found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, along with items commonly used to inhale the contraband. He was arrested again in July on the aggravated assault charge and public intoxication.

District Attorney Mark Hall reported that the Henderson County Grand Jury for the January sessions of the January 2020 term returned the following indictments. In addition, nine cases are indicted under seal.

 

  1. Robert Scott Heath, 56, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  2. Megan Renee Shellito, 29, Malakoff, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  3. Summer Dawn Van Tassel, 37, Athens, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  4. Justin Logan Bannister, 31, Aubry, indicted for Theft of Firearm

  5. Anthony Quinn Andrews, 45, Athens, indicted for Assault on Public Servant (x2)

  6. Dylan Scott Brashar, 26, Brashear, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle

  7. Gerald Dewayne Henderson, 62, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

  8. Payton Bailey Davis, 19, Mabank, indicted for Assault on Public Servant

  9. Wendy Jane Johnson, 49, Mesquite, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  10. Tanner Shawn Walker, 25, Hawkins, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  11. Stacie Lavon Johnson, 47, Frankston, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  12. Blake Wesley Witkop, 30, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  13. Allen Hampton Reed, 53, Kemp, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  14. Carlos Santana Hull, Jr., 35, Heartland, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance

  15. Brenson Dudley Smith, 48, Athens, indicted for Theft and Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

  16. Christina Michelle Lovan, 29, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  17. Amy Sue Newell, 42, Cuney, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  18. Richard Carl Hunt, 49, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  19. Don Ray Passons, 60, Athens, indicted for Sexual Abuse of a Child Continuous

  20. Justin Patrick Eadus, 37, Chandler, indicted for Aggravated Kidnapping, Sexual Assault (x4), and Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath or Circulation (x2)

  21. Stephen Douglas Stovall, 36, Van, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention

  22. Michael Eugene Baker, 58, Ft. Worth, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  23. Mary Carla Mraz, 49, Mabank, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  24. Jesse Aaron Garner, 39, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle

  25. Danny Kaylon Robinson, 39, Red Oak, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  26. Zachary Ryan Timmins, 36, Dallas, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  27. Andre Joshua Hill, 36, Murchison, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance

  28. Johnathan Lee Almond, 21, Malakoff, indicted for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

  29. Ronnie Joe Simmons, Jr., 53, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence

  30. Anthony Mark Huitt, 39, Troup, indicted for Burglary of Building

  31. Taylor Dean Jackson, 28, Athens, indicted for Theft of Property

  32. Jacob Kyle Budro, 30, LaRue, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

  33. Keri Dawnel Morris, 46, Eustace, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance

  34. Mark Wayne Davis, 52, Seven Points, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance’

  35. Tiffany Diane Mandrell, 31, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance

  36. Christopher Allen Cogbill, 28, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Possession of Controlled Substance and Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

  37. Donald Wayne Burks, 64, Kemp, indicted for Fail to Comply Sex Offender Registration Requirements

  38. Craig Flyn Carnes, 59, Eustace, indicted for Theft of Firearm

  39. Samantha Marie Tanner, 29, Kemp, indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse

  40. Christopher Michael Strohl, 38, Coffee City, indicted for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

  41. Jerry Davis Clinard, Jr., 46, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence

  42. Christopher Wayne Ditto, 47, Trinidad, indicted for Tampering with Physical Evidence

  43. Rodney Dale Tweedy, 29, Athens, indicted for Fail to Comply Sex Offender Registration Requirements

  44. Jeffery Ryan Banks, 32, Ft. Worth, indicted for Assault Family Violence

  45. Michael John Box, 39, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Forgery Financial Instrument

  46. Collin Andrew Lackey, 28, Brownsboro, indicted for Forgery of Financial Instrument

  47. Michael Anthony Basye, 58, Athens, indicted for Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance

  48. Matthew Louis Wright, 31, Murchison, indicted for Assault Public Servant

  49. Tracy Lee Huddleston, 45, Athens, indicted for Assault Family Violence

  50. Barbara Ann Johnson, 66, Athens, indicted for Arson

  51. Jeffrey Gordon Gregory, 49, Gun Barrel City, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle

  52. Michael Lee Kellar, 42, Mabank, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering Child (x2)

  53. Patricia Michelle Swadley, 34, Mabank, indicted for Abandoning or Endangering Child (x2)

  54. Sergio Michael Romo Barcenas, 22, Murchison, indicted for Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath or Circulation

  55. Adam Brian Jones, 38, Terrell, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle

  56. Kailin Lee Jones, 31, Irving, indicted for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

  57. Christopher Matthew Gage, 43, Ben Wheeler, indicted for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More

  58. Johnny Lee Carey, 61, Athens, indicted for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

  59. Joseph Wade Thiel, 35, Chandler, indicted for Unauthorized Discharge of Waste

  60. Adam Lee Whittaker, 27, Chandler, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention

  61. Michael Brian Jones, 45, LaRue, indicted for Assault Family Violence

  62. Joshua James Stovall, 35, Early, indicted for Evading Arrest or Detention with Motor Vehicle

