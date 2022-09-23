Rich Flowers/staff

Pho Hoang, a former South Vietnamese officer who relocated to Athens in 1975, was presented a shadow box with medals replacing those he lost when Saigon fell. Members of the Crosby American Legion Post No. 658 came to Athens for the ceremony. From the left are: John Swanson, Ken Pantin, Myanh Hoang, Pho Hoang, Dois Sutton, Gary Aston, Rich Van Tries and Arthur Tober.