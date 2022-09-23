Lt. Col. Pho Hoang left his home in South Vietnam the night before it fell into Communist hands, with his life, family and little else.
Some members of the American Legion Post No. 658 rode motorcycles to Athens Sept.17 to present Hoang with a shadow box holding replacements for medals he'd left behind in the rush to safety. Friends and family of the retired officer gathered for the celebration.
“Words cannot express how honored I am for these surprises," Hoang said. “This is truly a happy day for me.”
The commemoration written in the shadow box states that Lt. Col. Pho Hoang is a hero who graduated from the Vietnamese Military Academy, which was considered the West Point of South Vietnam. He served 15 years and was the Assistant Infantry Brigade Commander in the South Vietnam Army.
Hoang fought against the enemy from the north and supported American Armed Forces in battle.
In 1969, he was awarded the United States’ Bronze Star for his "bravery, courage and sacrifice."
"These guys came here on their own time, with their own money to be here with you today," said Dois Sutton, retired, First Vice Commander.
Hoang his wife and four sons were among the thousands who left South Vietnam April 29, 1975.
The final hours before the fall of Saigon resulted in dramatic and often heroic efforts to evacuate people from the country before the arrival of the Communist forces.
"If they would have caught him before he left Vietnam, they would have killed him and his family," Sutton said. "They gave up everything, their homes, their friends and their family."
The Hoangs were moved by a Navy ship to the U.S., after which they were transported to Fort Chafee, Arkansas.
The First Baptist Church of Athens sponsored the family, who then moved to the city in October 1975. They were one of five Vietnamese families sponsored by the church.
Sutton said he heard Pho Hoang's story, from Hoang son Kwan, who had been a longtime co-worker, and learned that the family had escaped with nothing from Vietnam. He set into motion a plan to replace medals that Pho had earned in the service of the South Vietnamese Army.
He ran the idea to the Post leaders and the executive leader. Eventually, at one of the meetings, replacing the medals came up for vote.
The members of the post eagerly voted to proceed with the medal replacement.
At the presentation, Saturday, Sutton spoke on behalf of the Crosby post.
"We thank Lt. Col. Hoang and his family for the sacrifices they made for the United States of America,” Sutton said.
On that day 47 years ago, Hoang left his home shores not knowing what the future would bring, but knowing he had to move quickly. Not only did he turn loose of his homeland, but also the status he and his wife Myanh had obtained there.
"Both of these people were degreed in South Vietnam, but those degrees were not accepted in this country, so they had to start from the bottom," Sutton said. "I think that's a travesty."
Pho thanked the Post members for their generosity.
Hoang said he was extremely disappointed when South Vietnam fell after years of fighting alongside the U.S. forces to defend it. He said he had esteemed his values and freedom more than his life.
"From my heart, I hope there can be a free and peaceful world, where Vietnam and all of the Communist countries can be liberated,” he said.
Myanh Hoang said the escape was so hurried that someone pitched her infant boy, just over a week old, down to them on the boat as it was preparing to depart. She said, now, looking back, she can see how God was taking care of them amid the chaos in 1975.
"Thank you to Lord Jesus," Pho said. "Without him, me and my family would not be here today."
