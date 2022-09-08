Athens resident Luke Hilton said he joined the United States Navy with the intention of becoming a pilot, but after joining, he was told he would never become one because he has ADHD. So he made the best of the scenario and began to work on planes as an Aviation Structural Mechanic for the P-3 Orion.
Although Hilton works in Chicago and sometimes trains in Atlanta, when he and his wife moved to Athens from Jasper shortly after 2010, he says he never looked back.
Working with Delta, Hilton is currently responsible for 12 different types of aircraft, which included an intensive amount of training and passing a 14-hour test prior to employment.
He said that the most enjoyable part of the job is that every day is a new adventure as he deals with problems that range from toilets that don’t flush to engine failure at takeoff, then he might work on a tire, followed by hydraulics.
When asked what he would tell someone who is scared to fly, Hilton responded that “there are so many safety precautions and redundant systems that airplanes are more mechanically sound than a brand new car.”
Hilton has an Airframe and Powerplant license which gives the authority to work on every system and part of the airplane and therefore he does not have an area of expertise as he can do it all.
Delta’s CEO started as a baggage handler and Hilton said he wants to go as high as Delta will let him go as “the sky's the limit.”
He raves that Delta is an amazing and rewarding company and provides unlimited opportunity to every one of its employees. He added that anyone who is interested in a solid career should consider the aviation field which is always hiring and is very rewarding.
