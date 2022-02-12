Charles Thomas is a half-century resident of Athens who thinks histories of Black families and communities are being lost.
February is Black History Month and while often light is shone on people like Booker T. Washington, Martin Luther King and Harriett Tubman, young people today may not know the history of their own families and the culture that existed in years past. Thomas used his own family as an example.
“My great grandfather owned hundreds of acres of property in the late 1800s,” Thomas said. “There in Colorado County, near Austin.”
Thomas said he thinks a lot of people don't realize that there were many Black people who owned land and businesses in those days despite segregation and racial inequality. Those who rose above it should be remembered, he said.
Thomas said most of the men in his family were ministers of the Methodist Church Church of God in Christ.
“They were bi-vocational, of course – church didn’t pay,” Thomas said. “They had to work. Anything to make a dollar.”
His great-grandfather would contract with farmers and take people from Central Texas to West Texas cotton farms to pick it. The team off pickers might include 35 to 40 people.
“With the money he made, he bought a little acreage and had livestock,” Thomas said.
Photos of the era testify to the fact that although they worked hard during the week, the men and women dressed up for special occasions. Everyone was expected to go to church come Sunday.
“Every Black man back then had a suit. They may only have one, but it was kept clean, the shirt was starched, white,” Thomas said.
Women dressed up for church and wore their Sunday best.
Sadly, Thomas said, the land his family owned is now a memory.
“As they died and left the property to their children, they sold it all,” Thomas said. “Only God can make land.”
Thomas grew up in Austin, then moved to Athens in 1970 to attend Henderson County Junior College. At tryouts, he fell into an ant bed. That caused him to change his mind about playing football.
After HCJC, Thomas went to work at Redman making mobile homes, until the Athens plant caught fire.
He was out of work for six weeks, and went on to be employed by Gulf States Untied Telephone, a job he would keep for 40 years.
He was interviewed by a man named Tom Brown who asked “Why should I hire you?”
“I said I didn’t know anything about a telephone except how to use one,” Thomas said. “What I will do is be there every day on time.”
He started as a lineman, then became a technician, retiring in December 2014. But that didn’t mean he wanted to sit around all day. He started volunteering at the Food Pantry.
“I wanted to give back,” Thomas said.
Today, he teaches a men’s class at First Baptist Church Athens, where he has been a member for about 23 years. He said he never felt the urge to preach like his ancestors did.
“That’s a calling and I never made the mistake of going out there and doing something the Lord didn’t want me to do,” Thomas said.
But that doesn’t mean he felt exempt from sharing the Gospel. Thomas said church members are supposed to tell the good news about Jesus Christ and his promised return.
Thomas said more and more people today look to the government to help them, rather than God.
He said he would like to see more Black owned businesses and Black people support them.
“In Austin, I saw Black men build a six unit apartment from the ground up, across the street from my grandmother. There wasn’t a white man on the job,” Thomas said.
On Tuesday, we’ll look at some of the Black owned businesses that were once active on the square in Athens.
