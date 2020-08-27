A 75-year-old man was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 19, north of Athens, Texas Department of Public Safety reports said.
Robert Standifer died at the scene.
According to information from DPS, at approximately 4:40 p.m. troopers were called to investigate a crash on SH 19 near Grand View Drive, north of Athens city limits.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2007 Dodge Nitro, driven by Standifer, was stopped on SH 19 facing north, waiting to turn west on Grand View Drive.
A 2013 Ford Expedition was traveling north on SH 19 and collided with the stationary Dodge Nitro. Due to the impact, the Dodge Nitro entered the southbound lane and collided with a southbound 2006 Dodge Ram pickup.
The driver of the Ford and the driver of the Dodge pickup were both transported to UT Health Athens with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
