Robert Mason Eckert III of Athens’ murder charges were escalated to capital murder Friday, Dec. 2 in connection with the shooting death of a man while holding five other people hostage.
District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said she re-evaluated the evidence and determined the charge was a capital murder as the suspect was committing other felonies when he allegedly shot and killed the man.
Capital murder in Texas can carry a death sentence by lethal injection or life imprisonment.
An Anderson County Grand Jury indicted Eckert, of Athens, March 23, for the charges of murder, multiple charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
Eckert was arrested Dec. 9, 2021 after a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies in Frankston.
According to court records, Eckert is accused of shooting Marco Matthew Gonzales multiple times, killing him, and holding five other people in the home at gunpoint.
Anderson County Deputies persuaded the suspect to release the hostages before he gave himself up at the scene without further incident.
District Judge Mark Calhoon arraigned Eckert on the charges April 25.
Eckert is represented by county appointed attorney Scott Nicholson. At his 25th arraignment, Eckert plead not guilty to all eight charges against him and several enhancement charges.
Eckert was indicted Dec. 2 during the last grand jury for the charge of Capital Murder and was brought before the Mark Calhoon Dec. 2. Because of the nature of the charges a new attorney was appointed in the courtroom.
The court summoned former District Attorney Jeff Herring to to appear with Eckert.
After review of the new indictment Eckert plead not guilty to eight felony charges including Capital Murder and two enhancement from prior convictions.
Eckert’s next court date is set for Feb. 3, 2023.
