A Wednesday morning fire near Athens resulted in a man placed in the Henderson County Jail for arson.
Alan Ashley Kramer was released Wednesday, with bond set at $30,000 for the charge.
The initial call to 911 was received at 8:24 a.m. of a fire in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 317, not far far from the Athens City Limits.
Sherry Powers of the Henderson County Fire Marshal's office arrested Kramer when evidence was found that the fire had been set. Reports said Kramer lived at the house with his wife and daughter, who were not home at the time of the fire. The home sustained extensive damage, but no one was injured.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office records show fire units dispatched to the scene were from Baxter, Brownsboro, Murchison, New York/LaRue, North 19 and Trinidad. HCSO deputies also assisted. Powers cleared the scene at 11:28 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, the garage end of the house was showing a large amount of smoke.
The structure is about 50-years-old and described as a single family dwelling, the brick house is about 1,800 square feet in size.
