A Henderson County man was arrested earlier this month by the Office of the Attorney General's Child Exploitation Unit and is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.
Danny Alan Reed, 35, of Athens, was arrested March 8 after multiple reports of the upload of child pornography to a social media account were received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children CyberTipline.
After executing a search at his home, several items were seized for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit.
He was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
The Child Exploitation Unit and the NCMEC CyberTipline work together to protect children and track down online predators.
On the net:
www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline
