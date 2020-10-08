The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old man who confessed to setting fires at several locations throughout the county.
Sgt. Patrick Johnson assisted with an arson investigation Monday evening, Oct. 5, on Blossom Lane in Athens where several fire departments were battling a blaze inside the water department’s mechanical building, secured behind an eight foot chain link fence topped with barbed wire.
Sgt. Johnson spoke with a witness who placed Brandon Neeley at the scene. He also talked to employees of the water plant who told him this was the second water facility to be set on fire in the past week.
Johnson consulted Investigator Thornton of the Henderson County Criminal Investigation Division regarding the previous arson, located just down the road on FM 2494.
According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, when Sgt. Johnson interviewed Neeley, he was at first deceptive, visibly nervous and almost in tears.
He confessed to setting the fire and told investigators he crawled over the fence, pried open the front door and used a lighter to ignite the trash can. He then crawled back over the fence, crossed the street and threw the lighter into the woods.
He is charged with arson and held in the Henderson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
The fire destroyed the inside of the building and electrical components.
The Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.
