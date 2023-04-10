Athens Lumber & Supply Co. at 505 N. Prairieville recently hosted an Easter contest to giveaway a picnic table. Pictured are: Dan Wyrick, winner, James Lookabaugh, and Amber Weltman as the Easter Bunny. ‘Athens Lumber & Supply appreciates all our customers and thanks you all for your business,’ Weltman said.
Athens Lumber announces contest winner
- Courtesy photo
