After months of work, the Athens City Council gave final approval on the budget and tax rate on Monday.
The tax rate for 2021 is .645221 per $100 valuation, lowering last year’s rate by 1.5 cents.
“Being able to drop the tax rate three years in a row and go back to what it was in 2015 is pretty impressive, so well done,” Mayor Toni Garrard Clay said.
Of the tax rate, .539888 will go toward maintenance and operations, while .105333 goes to debt service.
From 2011 to 2015, the city tax rate increased from .600387 to .685221. The council cut the tax rate by one-half cent in 2019 and two more cents in 2020. The rate adopted on Monday is for taxes incurred this year to fund the budget for 2022.
The property valuation increased from about $814 million in 2020 to $866 million in 2021.
Unlike Henderson County, which does not collect a sales tax, much of Athens revenue comes from sales tax charged on purchases.
The city collected $6,527,908 in 2020 and is projected for $6,574,500 in the current year. The budget $6,800,000 for the current year.
The budget breaks down to more than $12 million for the general fund, more than $5.8 million for the utility fund and nearly $1.4 million for utility capital projects. The sanitation fund expenditures exceed $1.9 million, while more than $1.1 million is slotted for the Cain Center.
The budget includes $1,427,406 for a North Pinkerton Street sewer line. The funding for that project comes from the Texas Water Development Board. The work consists of replacing 4,000 linear feet of deteriorated sewer line with 8-inch and 12 inch of PVC pipe.
The city has also budgeted $500,000 for street improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.