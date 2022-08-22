Area residents are invited to support neighbors in need by donating blood at the Carter BloodCare drive hosted by Bristol Hospice Pathways 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at Park Highlands Nursing Home, 711 Lucas Dr. in Athens.
To sign up, log on to ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/134507
For more information, call Caren Anthony at 903-275-9460.
Brinson Ford will also host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at 2970 Hwy 31 East in Athens. Sign up at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/133264
For more information, contact Ashley Weaver at 903-676-5200 ext. 5368.
The Carter BloodCare Bus will return from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Walmart in Athens, 1405 E. Tyler St. Sign up at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/128712
For more information, call Jessica Whitehead at 903-574-4513
UT Health – Athens will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Dining Conference Room at 2000 S. Palestine St.
To sign up, visit ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/133261
For more information, contact Nick Shirilla at 903-676-2134.
